New GFW X Division Champion Crowned on Tonight’s Impact (Videos)

Trevor Lee defeated Sonjay Dutt in a Falls Count Anywhere match on tonight’s GFW Impact episode to become the new GFW X Division Champion.
Lee is now a three-time X Division Champion. Dutt won the title back in May on an Impact episode from India, which aired in mid-June.
Below are videos from the match:
.@sonjaydutterson would like you to have a seat. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/Uusjx6IhYa
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 15, 2017
Bullseye! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/RiuuIOQ9Rv
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 15, 2017
He's still running away with the #XTitle, but this time he earned it.@TLee910 is the new #XDivision Champion! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/gQQPh1Anjq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2017
