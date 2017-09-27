New Nikki Bella – DWTS Videos, Enzo Amore – WWE 205 Live Update, Cathy Kelley

While WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is currently feuding with Neville and the rest of the cruiserweight roster, he did form an alliance with one Superstar on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode – Ariya Daivari. Daivari approached Enzo in a backstage segment and apologized for the post-RAW attack but Enzo did not accept the apology. Daivari went on to blame everything on Neville, saying he wants to be Enzo’s friend. Enzo said Daivari had to earn the right to be by his side. Daivari then invited Enzo to watch his main event match with Neville but Enzo said he would be in Daivari’s corner. Daivari ended up losing the match by submission but Enzo entered the ring post-match and attacked Neville to end the show.