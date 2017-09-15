New WWE Mobile Game Announced, WWE Debuts That Never Aired (Video), Scott Armstrong

Reliance Games and WWE Announce Upcoming Mobile Game WWE Mayhem

Reliance Games, a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, today announced a multi-year agreement with WWE, a recognized leader in global entertainment, to develop a mobile game featuring WWE Superstars and Legends. Currently in development, WWE Mayhem will include arcade action with over-the-top signature moves enhanced by unlockable content when used in conjunction with items from a forthcoming Mattel action figure line.

The game will allow players to take control of WWE’s most popular Legends including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg, as well as the current roster of fan-favorites such as John Cena, Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

“Reliance is excited to be working with WWE so tightly to create this experience,” said Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment – Digital. “WWE is known worldwide for the energy and explosiveness that they bring every single night. We couldn’t be more excited to help translate this excitement to mobile.”

“WWE Mayhem brings action and entertainment for the entire family with simple gameplay mechanics for casual players and deep progression elements for core gamers,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “Reliance’s history of working with world-class brands and their expertise in free-to-play mobile gaming made them the natural choice to partner with on this exciting new game.”