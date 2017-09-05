News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – #1 Contenders Match, New Announcers, More

Share this article:

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as the road to Hell In a Cell should finally start to heat up.

The main event for tonight will see Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura do battle with the winner going on to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at a later date. Also confirmed for tonight is Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya in a non-title match. Tonight’s 205 Live episode will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with the winner facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the No Mercy pay-per-view later this month. Participants for that match will be Enzo Amore, Tony Nese, Brian Kendrick, Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander.

No other matches have been confirmed for the shows but this will be the blue brand debut of Corey Graves as he replaces JBL, who is stepping down to focus more on his work with at-risk youth in Bermuda. This will also be the purple brand debut for Nigel McGuinness, who is replacing Graves.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura battle for a WWE Championship opportunity tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Natalya takes on Carmella tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Will Kevin Owens continue to rail against Shane McMahon?

Will Dolph Ziggler finally show off his star power?

Corey Graves to take over as new SmackDown LIVE commentator

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.

