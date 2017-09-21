Nia Jax Comments on Edited Total Divas Graphic, RAW Social Media Score, Bayley

As seen below, Nia Jax tweeted a graphic for the new season of Total Divas and took a jab at how it appears to have been Photoshopped. For what it’s worth, WWE bills Nia at 6’0″ while Maryse is billed at 5’8″, Carmella is billed at 5’5″, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is billed at 5’1″, Naomi is billed at 5’5″, Lana is billed at 5’7″, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya is billed at 5’5″, Nikki Bella is billed at 5’6″ and Brie Bella is also billed at 5’6″.