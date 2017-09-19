Nikki Bella Video from Dancing With The Stars, Dana Brooke Wins Award, Cesaro

3 x Tag Team Champions at #NoMercy we are #TheBar #RAW (new shirt: https://t.co/DFGAEr8IC4 not pictured) pic.twitter.com/PjKZhvsxm4

Dana Brooke wins Female Image Award at Mr. Olympia ceremony

Dana Brooke took home the Female Image Award at the Mr. Olympia ceremony this past weekend, earning the WWE Superstar one of the highest honors the prestigious fitness organization can bestow.

Presented by Mr. Olympia promoter Robin Chang, International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) president Jim Manion and “Voice of Bodybuilding” Bob Cicherillo, the award designates a female athlete who best represents the IFBB and National Physique Committee (NPC) by giving back to outside organizations and inspiring individuals within the community. In addition to performing as a WWE Superstar, Dana is also a fitness competitor who participated in the 2017 Arnold Classic.

WWE.com congratulates Dana on her outstanding achievement. Take a look at Dana’s Instagram post highlighting the trophy and the presentation ceremony.