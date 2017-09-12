Post-Surgery Update on Mick Foley, WWE SmackDown Superstar Back on the Road This Week

Share this article:

Primo Colon is back on the road with WWE this week, according to PWInsider.

It was reported back in early July that the SmackDown Superstar was set to undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury. No word yet on if The Colons will work tonight’s SmackDown in Las Vegas but we will keep you updated.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had his right knee replaced on Monday. Foley tweeted the following after the operation:

Feeling tired after surgery, but I'm told it was a very successful operation. Thanks for all the well-wishes! 👍 pic.twitter.com/iCtMNXoWT4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017

