Reliance Games and WWE Announce Upcoming Mobile Game WWE Mayhem

Reliance Games, a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, today announced a multi-year agreement with WWE, a recognized leader in global entertainment, to develop a mobile game featuring WWE Superstars and Legends. Currently in development, WWE Mayhem will include arcade action with over-the-top signature moves enhanced by unlockable content when used in conjunction with items from a forthcoming Mattel action figure line.

The game will allow players to take control of WWE’s most popular Legends including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg, as well as the current roster of fan-favorites such as John Cena, Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

“Reliance is excited to be working with WWE so tightly to create this experience,” said Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment – Digital. “WWE is known worldwide for the energy and explosiveness that they bring every single night. We couldn’t be more excited to help translate this excitement to mobile.”

“WWE Mayhem brings action and entertainment for the entire family with simple gameplay mechanics for casual players and deep progression elements for core gamers,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “Reliance’s history of working with world-class brands and their expertise in free-to-play mobile gaming made them the natural choice to partner with on this exciting new game.”

About Reliance Games

Reliance Games, a leading publisher and developer of mobile games, is a division of Reliance Entertainment Group which is part of Reliance Group.

Reliance Games blockbuster hits include Into The Badlands Blade Battle, the Real Steel series, Drone Shadow Strike, Drone 2 Air Assault, Monster Trucks Racing, Hotel Transylvania 2, Pacific Rim, Super Pixel Hero and a slew of exciting mobile games developed in association with Hollywood Studios such as DreamWorks- SKG, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, AMC, Disney, A&E, Columbia Pictures, Warner Bros and more.

With over 250+ million downloads globally, Reliance Games currently operates across five countries supporting gamers worldwide. Award winning titles can be enjoyed through iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and 80 leading networks across 40 countries. More information about Reliance Games is available at www.reliancegames.com.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/