Ric Flair Films Today (Photos), First Look at WWE FigPins (Video), WWE Stock

The first round of WWE FigPins will be released in October but Ringside Collectibles is now taking pre-orders. The cast zinc alloy finished pin features an electroplated nickel coating and stands up on a soft rubber backer, encased in a clear poly-carbonate display box. Each pin stands approximately 3″ tall. Series 1 will feature pins on The Undertaker along with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Ric Flair and The Ultimate Warrior. The pins are going for $13.99 each or $79.99 for the complete set of 6. You can see the pins in the video below:

WWE stock was down 0.19% today, closing at $21.56 per share. Today’s high was $21.82 and the low was $21.49.

As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is doing better and was back in front of the cameras today filming. He tweeted the following:

Back In Front Of The Camera Like I Never Left…With A Couple Pounds Of Solid Gold And Diamonds Around My Neck. Prayers Up For FL and TX! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v6aYXRGXau — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 11, 2017

Almost Ready To Style And Profile! Money Moves!!! pic.twitter.com/wCoAUZXwZF — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 11, 2017

FINALLY LOOKING AS ONLY I CAN LOOK! pic.twitter.com/aiXqU6lA4c — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 10, 2017

