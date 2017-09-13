Riddick Moss on Facing Johnny Gargano Tonight (Video), The Bella Twins’ Wine, WWE Stock

Below is video of Vic Joseph talking to Riddick Moss about his match with Johnny Gargano on tonight’s WWE NXT episode. With Tino Sabbatelli at his side, Moss says this isn’t the biggest match of his career, it’s the biggest match of Gargano’s career. Moss says Gargano was always the weak link in DIY and he’s been struggling ever since Tommaso Ciampa left him. Moss says this is the chance for Gargano to show why fans should still give a damn about him but spoiler alert… they don’t.