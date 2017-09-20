Rusev and Lana on This Week’s Squash Win, Vince McMahon Storyline Update, Nikki Bella

- We noted last week how Rusev cut a SmackDown promo on needing to crush a WWE Legend to get his killer instinct back, following the squash loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam in late August. This week’s SmackDown saw Orton pick up a win over Aiden English, only to be confronted by Rusev after the win. Rusev then defeated Orton in just a few seconds thanks to an assist from English. Above is video from the match and below are Twitter comments from Rusev and wife Lana:
RUSEV #NumberOne
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) September 20, 2017
#ThankyouRusev @RusevBUL #SDLive
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 20, 2017
- The storyline update on Vince McMahon is that he suffered three fractured ribs in the attack from Kevin Owens on last week’s SmackDown.
As noted, The Bella Twins launched their Belle Radici wine brand on Tuesday. Nikki Bella tweeted the following and noted that both bottles of wine, which were under a limited release, are almost sold out already. She also thanked fans for supporting her on the Dancing With The Stars premiere and for supporting Total Bellas:
Huge THANK U 2 everyone that tuned in 2 DWTS @DancingABC, buying @belleradiciwine (almost sold out!) & for our @Total_Bellas supporters!❤️N
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 20, 2017
