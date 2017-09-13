Rusev Storyline Update (Video), WWE 205 Live Feud Ends?, Jeff Hardy, The Hype Bros

This week’s Sin City SmackDown also saw Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin team up for their second match – a win over Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley. There was tension between The Hype Bros after the match as Mojo shook the hands of the winners but Ryder refused and shot Mojo a look before walking out by himself. Ryder and Mojo took to Twitter and wrote the following after the loss: