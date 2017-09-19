Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, Updated Card

The Usos have decided to invoke their rematch clause from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day for a match at the October WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
Hell In a Cell takes place on October 8th from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the card going into tonight’s blue brand show:
Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
