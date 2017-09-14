Tag Team Returns In Tonight’s WWE NXT Dark Match

Share this article:

TM-61 returned to tag team action at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. They defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in a dark match.

TM-61 hasn’t wrestled together since January due to Shane Thorne being out of action with a knee injury. Nick Miller has worked some singles matches at NXT live events with Thorne in his corner but tonight was Thorne’s first match since January 5th when they faced The Revival at a set of NXT TV tapings.

Our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) noted that tonight’s match was a good back & forth match until Thorne got the hot tag and ran wild. Blake broke up a pin but caught a spinebuster for his troubles. TM-61 then hit their double team finisher on Cutler for the pin.

Below are a few photos of the tag team back together:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More