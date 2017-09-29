Title Change on Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road Episode (Photo, Video)

Share this article:

As seen above, oVe defeated The LAX to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions on last night’s Victory Road edition of Impact Wrestling.

This is the first title reign for the brothers, Dave and Jake Crist, since signing with Impact earlier this summer. The LAX won the titles back on the March 30th episode.

Below is a photo of the new champions:

