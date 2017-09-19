More on Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, WWE Music Power 10 Clip, WWE Stars Visit Hospital

Has Gentleman Jack Gallagher joined forces with The Brian Kendrick?

Last time on WWE 205 Live, The Brian Kendrick took control of a match against Cedric Alexander when his nemesis, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, made his way to the ring. The Man with a Plan was understandably concerned – he spent weeks attacking and ridiculing the British Superstar, and it seemed that Gallagher was seeking retribution. However, Gallagher stunned Kendrick – and the WWE Universe – by turning his focus and brutality toward Cedric Alexander, viciously beating him down.

Despite the completely unexpected un-gentlemanly attack, the more shocking moment may have been the handshake between Gallagher and Kendrick. The implications of Gallagher’s sudden change in attitude remain to be seen, but was unleashing a more aggressive side of Gallagher part of Kendrick’s plan all-along? Has an alliance formed between The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher?