Tonight’s WWE NXT, Kairi Sane on Her Takeover Title Match (Video), Shayna Baszler

As noted, WWE has announced that Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane will compete for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: Houston” on Saturday, November 18th. No word yet on who her opponent will be. In the post-show video below, Cathy Kelley asks Sane about the big match. Sane says she is very surprised but very excited about the opportunity. She wants to be the next NXT Women’s Champion and will do her best to make it happen.