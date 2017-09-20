Tonight’s WWE NXT Matches, Natalya on the “Crazy Cat Lady” Comments, Kofi Kingston

Share this article:

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE seamster Mikaze are playing a new Gamer Gauntlet Best of 3 series for the “UpUpDownDown” channel with the loser being forced to drink an entire cup of pure lemon juice. Below is the first video in the series with Tekken 7 gameplay:

The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli

Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair

No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (w/Adam Cole) vs. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate

SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya tweeted the following in response to the “crazy cat lady” jabs on last night’s SmackDown:

I am NOT a crazy cat lady! But I will be your #SDlive Women's Champion forever. And ever. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/OcH78zXird — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 20, 2017

