Total Bellas Social Media Score, Dolph Ziggler on Phoning It In, Otis Dozovic Combine Video

- Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Otis Dozovic doing 46 reps on a 225-pound bench press during the 2017 NXT Combine at the Performance Center last week:
- The season two premiere of Total Bellas on E! on Wednesday night actually made Nielsen’s social media TV ratings list for series & specials. The show ranked #4, behind Big Brother, America’s Got Talent and Hannity. Total Bellas had 31,000 interactions with 7,000 unique authors on Twitter and 8,000 interactions with 6,000 unique authors on Facebook.
Dolph Ziggler continues to poke fun at comments on how he’s been “phoning it in” at WWE events as of late. He wrote the following on Twitter:
So bored by all of you,
yet brave enough to still get paid!#blessed #PhoneItIn
📞😴💰 pic.twitter.com/oLSq5eafBq
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 7, 2017
