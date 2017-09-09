Twitter Exchange with John Cena and Roman Reigns, Upcoming Flashback Fridays, Total Bellas

Share this article:

Below is a preview for next Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode with Brie Bella putting Daniel Bryan on a labor simulator so he can see what it’s like to have a baby:

The September 15th “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on 20 years of Bill Goldberg while the September 22nd programming will be a Cruiserweight Classic Marathon and the September 29th programming will be a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. As noted, this week’s “Flashback Friday” theme is 22 years of WCW Monday Nitro.

WWE No Mercy opponents Roman Reigns and John Cena went back & forth on Twitter this week, as seen below:

Guess some waters are off limits, or maybe I should learn to spell 😳 #NoMercy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 7, 2017

Bad things happen when you try to think John. No worries, just have someone film you power cleaning for the 5000th time! https://t.co/MUzeo1NGmI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017

You got me on this one Roman, should've played it safer. Next time I'll put my tweet in a padded vest to protect it. https://t.co/aNIvzEs90x — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017

You must be asking people on twitter for insults 😂😂 and aren't you a bit old to smack talk online??? See me at #Raw . https://t.co/7H96E8s9Sl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017

Sounds like a date 😊 see you there sir, it's been working out quite well for you as of late. https://t.co/HGgxvE2hqy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017

