Tye Dillinger Works WWE NXT (Video), Lars Sullivan’s Theme Song Released, Bobby Roode

SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger is also working this weekend’s NXT live events outside of Florida. He defeated Kona Reeves in the opener of Thursday’s live event in Rochester and was said to be really over with the crowd. It looks like this was Tye’s first yellow brand match since a May 6th live event in San Diego. Dillinger made his main roster debut in early April after WrestleMania 33. Below is video from his surprise entrance in Rochester: