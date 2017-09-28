UK Wrestling Veteran Moving to Orlando for New WWE Performance Center Job

Share this article:

UK wrestling veteran Johnny Moss is set to move to Florida in mid-October to begin working full-time as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Moss spent time at the PC in the summer of 2016 as a guest coach.

Moss, who runs a wrestling school in the UK, commented to The News & Star about landing his dream job:

“This is a lifelong dream fulfilled. I’ve been obsessed with wrestling since I was eight – it’s all I ever wanted to do – and to be offered this job with WWE is beyond anything I could ever have hoped for.”

It was noted that Moss will report to Triple H, William Regal and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at the Performance Center with his time being split between training talents at the facility and working with them at live events.

Moss, who trained Finn Balor and Killian Dain among others in the past, will leave his School of Hard Knocks & Hammerlocks in the hands of protege Josh Terry but he will also keep a close eye on things from Florida. Moss will have a UK farewell at an indie event in Egremont at the Whitehaven Sports Centre on Saturday, October 14th. He will wrestle Joe Coffey that night.

You can see Moss wrestle Balor and WWE UK competitor Trent Seven below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More