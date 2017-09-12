Update on This Week’s GFW Impact Matches, Alberto El Patron’s Contract, Gail Kim

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III has been announced for this week’s GFW Impact episode. The show will also feature Trevor Lee vs. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt in a Last Man Standing match, OVE vs. GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX plus Low Ki vs. Johnny Impact to crown a new #1 contender to GFW Global Champion Eli Drake. Below is a promo for Ki vs. Impact: