Videos: Bayley Returns on Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW in San Jose saw Bayley make her return to a big hometown pop.

Following Nia Jax’s non-title win over RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley came out and helped Bliss and Sasha Banks knock Jax out of the ring. The segment ended with Bayley and Banks taking out Bliss with Bayley hitting her Bayley-to-Belly suplex.

Bayley has been out of action since early August after suffering a shoulder injury in a match with Jax. She was set to wrestle Bliss for the title at SummerSlam but that match was nixed.

Below are videos from tonight’s return:

