Viewership Down for This Week’s Total Bellas Episode

Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 558,000 viewers and ranked #31 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week’s season two premiere, which drew 681,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers

Episode 2: 558,000 viewers

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6:

Episode 7:

Episode 8:

