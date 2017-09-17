Vince McMahon, Ric Flair and Others React to Passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has passed away. There are conflicting reports on Heenan’s age as Wikipedia has him at 72 but WWE noted that he was 73 when he passed. Heenan had battled throat cancer for more than a decade.

Below are reactions to his death from around the wrestling world: