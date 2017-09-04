Women’s Title Match Changed for WWE No Mercy, Another New Match Announced

Share this article:

The RAW Women’s Title Match at WWE No Mercy is now a Fatal 4 Way after Nia Jax and Emma defeated Sasha Banks and champion Alexa Bliss in tag team action on tonight’s RAW. The match was originally announced as Sasha vs. Bliss.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt is also now set for No Mercy, which takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Below is the updated No Mercy card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. The Miz

Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

