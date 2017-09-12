Who Won The Inaugural Mae Young Classic Tonight?, Stars In Attendance, More (Photos, Video)

Share this article:

Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals of The Mae Young Classic tonight in Las Vegas.

The winner of the inaugural MYC received a trophy and roses in the middle of the ring, presented by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato. Baszler was also present for part of the celebration.

The match was called by WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Jim Ross. Lilian Garcia was brought back to serve as the special guest ring announcer. Names in the crowd were Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson, The Rock’s daughter, Dana Warrior, Mauro Ranallo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Asuka and several competitors from the tournament.

