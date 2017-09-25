WWE 2K18 Announced for PC, Cathy Kelley on Mike & Maria Kanellis, Seth Rollins’ Academy

WWE 2K18 Coming to PC October 17th

Marking the first time in WWE 2K series history, 2K today announced that WWE 2K18 is currently in development for Windows PC and will be available on the same launch day as versions for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One. On October 17, both the Standard and Deluxe editions of WWE 2K18 will go live on Steam and with various other PC retailers around the globe.

The four-day Early Access Deluxe Edition perk for the PS4™ system and Xbox One will not be an option on Windows PC, but those who pre-order either edition will receive two playable characters of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on day one. Downloadable content will be available à la carte for those who purchase the Standard Edition.

For additional details on this announcement, visit the 2K blog: https://wwe.2k.com/news/entries/wwe-2k18-coming-to-pc

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as in Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch™. Players who purchase the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition at participating retailers will receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 13, 2017 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One. In addition, players who purchase the WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will also receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses – including all Cena (Nuff) Edition digital content – beginning four days early on Friday, October 13, 2017 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One, with Windows PC players receiving their Deluxe Edition copies on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

