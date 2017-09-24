WWE Announces Asuka’s Debut for the RAW Brand

Share this article:

A new promo for Asuka aired on tonight’s WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show and confirmed that Asuka will make her red brand debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view. TLC takes place on October 22nd from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

No word yet on what the undefeated former WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be doing at TLC but we’ll keep you updated. Below is a GIF from the new teaser promo:

