WWE Films Bobby Heenan Doc?, Bubba Ray on Sheamus & Cesaro’s 3D, Titus Worldwide

We noted over the weekend how Team 3D and Matt Hardy tweeted reactions to Cesaro and Sheamus hitting a 3D move on Jeff Hardy during a WWE live event in Australia. The #1 contenders used the move again on last night’s RAW during their Triple Threat non-title win over Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following reaction to the move on RAW: