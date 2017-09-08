WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Today, John Cena In Total Bellas Bonus Clips

As noted, today’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on the 22 year anniversary of WCW Nitro. Below is the scheduled line-up:

3pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 9/4/1995: The biggest stars of WCW make history on the debut edition of Monday Nitro. Hulk Hogan defends the World Heavyweight Title against Big Bubba.

4pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 9/11/1995: On this episode of WCW Monday Nitro Hulk Hogan puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against ‘The Total Package’ Lex Luger.

5pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 1/22/1996: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage battles ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. WCW Tag Team Champions, Harlem Heat, face Sting and Lex Luger.

6pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 4/1/1996: Lex Luger battles ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. The Nasty Boys, The Road Warriors, and the Steiner Brothers compete in a triangle match.

7pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 5/6/1996: The Giant battles ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan. Sting faces Lord Steven Regal. Dean Malenko goes one on one with Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger.

8pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 1/11/1999: Kevin Nash takes on The Giant in the main event. ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair goes one on one with Curt Hennig. Bam Bam Bigelow faces Scott Hall. (NEW)

10:30pm EST – Bischoff’s Top 10 Controversies: Eric Bischoff counts down the Top Ten Most Controversial moments of his career.