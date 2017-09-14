WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Tomorrow, WWE Stars Visit Hospital, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

As noted, this week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on 20 years of Bill Goldberg. Below is the scheduled line-up:

3pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 9/22/1997: The battle for supremacy between the New World Order and WCW continues on this episode of Nitro. Jeff Jarrett faces Curt Hennig and more. (NEW)

5pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 10/13/1997: Diamond Dallas Page battles Curt Hennig in the main event. The Steiner Brothers face Scott Hall and Syxx. Eddie Guerrero battles Psicosis. (NEW)

7pm EST – RAW Flashback, 10/17/2016: Goldberg returns to answer Brock Lesnar’s recent challenge. Seth Rollins battles Chris Jericho. Plus, Bayley, Sheamus, and more in action! (NEW)

9:30pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro Top 10: DDP hosts this very special countdown, as we take a trip down memory lane and relive the Top 10 moments in the history of WCW Monday Nitro!

10pm EST – Monday Night War: Bill Goldberg rises from relative obscurity to become WCW’s most dominant homegrown talent.