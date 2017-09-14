WWE Flashback Friday Schedule for Tomorrow, WWE Stars Visit Hospital, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

- Below is the latest Total Bellas reaction video from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella with their comments on last night’s episode:
- As noted, this week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on 20 years of Bill Goldberg. Below is the scheduled line-up:
3pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 9/22/1997: The battle for supremacy between the New World Order and WCW continues on this episode of Nitro. Jeff Jarrett faces Curt Hennig and more. (NEW)
5pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro, 10/13/1997: Diamond Dallas Page battles Curt Hennig in the main event. The Steiner Brothers face Scott Hall and Syxx. Eddie Guerrero battles Psicosis. (NEW)
7pm EST – RAW Flashback, 10/17/2016: Goldberg returns to answer Brock Lesnar’s recent challenge. Seth Rollins battles Chris Jericho. Plus, Bayley, Sheamus, and more in action! (NEW)
9:30pm EST – WCW Monday Nitro Top 10: DDP hosts this very special countdown, as we take a trip down memory lane and relive the Top 10 moments in the history of WCW Monday Nitro!
10pm EST – Monday Night War: Bill Goldberg rises from relative obscurity to become WCW’s most dominant homegrown talent.
Sasha Banks and Jason Jordan met kids at the Royal Children’s Hospital of Melbourne, Australia earlier today. Below are a few photos from the visit:
Just had a great visit to the Royal Children's Hospital of Melbourne with Ms. Sasha Banks! pic.twitter.com/gXvdHKHTiN
— Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) September 14, 2017
