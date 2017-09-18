WWE Live Event In Greensboro to Feature Starrcade Theme, Matches Announced

Share this article:

The Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC announced today that the Saturday, November 25th live event will have a Starrcade theme to it. The Coliseum was the original home of the Starrcade event back in 1983.

The following matches have been announced for the show:

Steel Cage Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Steel Cage Match: Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Appearances by The Hardys, WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat

