WWE on Paige Training, Triple H on WWN Live – Norman Smiley, Sheamus, Total Bellas

Don't miss an ALL-NEW episode of @Total_Bellas THIS WEDNESDAY at 9/8c on E! #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/p6HlbTo5MI

“We’re happy to have Norman Smiley be a guest and attend the WWN Seminar/Tryout in Livonia, MI. I look forward to hearing his feedback as NXT continues to expand our pipeline of talent.”

Sunday at #WWENoMercy The Bar WILL be #3Times Raw Tag Team Champions… only then, the celebration is ON. @WWECesaro https://t.co/xAzkFyUcoO

Paige returns to the WWE Performance Center

Paige is on a journey to reclaim her “house.”

The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE.

“Went to see an old friend today,” she wrote. “Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse”

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21. If her return his imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice.