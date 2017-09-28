WWE on a Possible Starrcade Match, Santino Marella on Cesaro, Seth Rollins – UUDD

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson call out The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for Starrcade 2017

Could a “good brother” showdown be on the horizon for WWE Starrcade 2017 in Greensboro, N.C.? A challenge from Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson has old school and new school fans buzzing with anticipation.

Gallows & Anderson took to Twitter to call out 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, for the Thanksgiving weekend extravaganza.

While some may have thought The Club issued the challenge in jest, Ricky & Robert didn’t take it lightly.

Were this battle to take place, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express would certainly have the homefield advantage. Morton & Gibson took part in two highly revered Steel Cage Matches at Starrcade in Greensboro – defeating Ivan & Nikita Koloff to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship in 1985 and successfully defending the gold against Ole & Arn Anderson in 1986.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are scheduled to appear at Starrcade’s return to Greensboro on Saturday, Nov. 25. Will Gallows & Anderson be there to confront them?