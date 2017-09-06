WWE RAW Social Score, Johnny Gargano’s WWE NXT Checklist, Brie Bella – Daniel Bryan

Johnny Gargano tweeted the following list he created when he first signed with WWE NXT two years ago and the only thing that’s left to check off is the NXT Title, currently held by Drew McIntyre:

I made a bucket list when I first started with @WWENXT 2 years ago. I've checked a few things off this past year.

Anything is possible.. pic.twitter.com/9AzEtu0dhw

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 5, 2017