WWE Remembers Bobby Heenan (Video), Seth Rollins Note, Total Divas Return Promo

WWE posted this video to remember WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, who passed away at the age of 73 this weekend:

No word yet on why RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins missed the weekend WWE live events in Australia and New Zealand but he is scheduled to be back in action at tonight’s RAW in San Jose.

Below is a new teaser for the return of Total Divas this November on the E! network:

We’re taking star power to the next level. New Superstars join a new season of #TotalDivas – coming this November. pic.twitter.com/Kb8MY4xUsP — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) September 17, 2017

