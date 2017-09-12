WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Hype MYC Finals, Tye Dillinger

- Below is video of Tye Dillinger talking to Dasha Fuentes about his match with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on tonight’s Sin City SmackDown:
- The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas saw Sami Zayn defeat Aiden English.
Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler posted the following to social media to hype tonight’s live Mae Young Classic finale, where the two will compete to crown a winner of the 32-person tournament:
Time. I'll just do it.#MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/BcCEvdKA3Y
— Kairi Sane⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) September 12, 2017
The most important fight in my life. At last, to war! #AllHail #QoS #maeyoungclassic
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More