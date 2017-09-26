WWE United States Title Match Announced for Hell In a Cell

Share this article:

Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. No word yet on Tye Dillinger being added to the match but the change could be announced soon.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the October 8th HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

WWE United States Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

