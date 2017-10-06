AJ Lee on Living with Mental Illness (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match, No Way Jose

- Below is video of former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, Wrestling with Depression’s Marty DeRosa and others talking about living with mental illness for Chicago Magazine. This is a part of their coverage for Mental Illness Awareness Week.
- The dark match before this week’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw No Way Jose defeat Marcel Barthel (Axel Dieter Jr.).
Randy Orton posted the following on new tools he’s using to combat muscle adhesion. The WWE veteran is set to face Rusev at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
Thank you @Hawkgrips_iastm @Hawkgrips for the new tools I have to combat muscle adhesion. And props to @WWE_Heckatc for teaching me the proper technique for using them.
