Akira Tozawa Injured on WWE 205 Live?, Sami Zayn on Changing, The Bella Twins

Below is another preview clip for tonight’s Total Bellas episode with Daniel Bryan reading surprising DNA results about The Bella Twins’ family roots:

WWE posted the following update on Akira Tozawa after he was brutally attacked by Drew Gulak on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode:

Akira Tozawa injury update WWE.com has learned from Dr. Stephen Daquino that Akira Tozawa has suffered a laryngeal contusion and swollen vocal chords following an attack by Drew Gulak on WWE 205 Live.

Sami Zayn tweeted the following on turning heel after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. Also below is SmackDown video of Sami talking about why he re-joined Kevin Owens and helped him defeat SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at WWE Hell In a Cell:

When life is hard, you have to change. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 11, 2017

