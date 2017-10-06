Another Surgery for RAW Star, Liv Morgan Talks Women’s Title (Video), The Undisputed Era

This week’s NXT main event saw NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retain his title over Roderick Strong. After the match, Strong was confronted by Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly on the ramp. The Undisputed Era had a few words with Strong before walking away, leading to speculation that the group may be trying to recruit Strong. This is a storyline that will develop over the next few weeks leading to Takeover. Below is a photo from the post-match segment: