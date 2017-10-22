Asuka Makes Her WWE RAW Debut at TLC (Photos, Video)

Share this article:

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka remains undefeated after making her main roster debut at tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. She defeated Emma in the pay-per-view opener.

Below are photos and videos from Asuka’s red brand debut tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis:

You might say @WWEAsuka has been watching some @RealKurtAngle matches to get hyped for their big night tonight! #WWETLC #AnkleLock pic.twitter.com/sx2ovTlsYb — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 23, 2017

