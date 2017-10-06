Bayley Talks Possible Character Change, If She Thinks People Underestimate Her, More

Share this article:

Bayley recently spoke with Metro.co.uk to promote the November RAW live events in the UK. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

How frustrating was it to be out with your recent injury? Did you watch much wrestling while you were recovering?

It was hard for me to watch wrestling because I get really anxious whenever I watch matches. If I see something I like I want to practise it and try it myself.

This sounds like I’m a loser but when I’m feeling down or I need a bit of motivation I do watch old NXT matches because they have some of my favourite memories as a performer in WWE. I watch a lot of that to put me back on the right mindset – including my match with Nia Jax at NXT Takeover: London. She’s the one I want to get back at, and I defeated her that night! That was a match I watched a few times.

Would you describe yourself as an ambitious person? Do you think people underestimate you at times?

I would like to think I am! I wouldn’t be in this position if I wasn’t. It takes a lot of hard work for anybody to get any type of success in life, but it’s a lot for a person to leave their family every week and travel the road in the dark.

I’d like to think I’m ambitious, and I like proving people wrong and surprising people. It might take me longer than some, but I will show people that I belong here.

Considering your storyline with Sasha Banks at the moment, a lot of fans are wondering if your character is going to get darker and meaner over the next few months. Are you comfortable if that happens?

It’s something I think about because I know anything is possible when you’re with WWE. I don’t know if I have to go to the dark side, although I do read all the tweets and I do know it’s what the fans are kinda hoping for.

As a performer I need to change in the ring, to be a little bit more aggressive and go about things in a different way rather than Bayley following the rules all the time. I might have to bend the rules a little bit to get what I want this time around. I realised when I was out with my injury that I need to go about things differently and not let people push me around so much.

