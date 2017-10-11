Dana Brooke Says She’s Frustrated, Next Week’s SmackDown, Gable & Jordan, TJP vs. Rich Swann

Dana Brooke took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote the following after coming up short in the Fatal 5 Way on RAW Monday night, which saw Emma defeat Dana, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox to earn the match with the debuting Asuka at WWE TLC. Dana, who had previously made a post about deserving the match with Asuka, wrote about how her late boyfriend Dallas McCarver set her up for success. Dallas passed away at the age of 26 in late August after reportedly choking on his food.

Well I said it “Sometimes it feels like I don’t even exist!” — but a true champion doesn’t beg or complain— I will lose get knocked down get back up and FIGHT AGAIN!! That’s where you learn the most!! YES IM FRUSTRATED, YES I WISH I COULD GIVE UP AT TIMES!! But @dallasmccarver told me NEVER TO QUIT!! He never did and I will not!! He taught me to be the woman I am today!! He set me up for success… GUARANTEED MOST CANT WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES!! So let the games begin… get knocked down, get back up with a smile & see all the support and carryon for ALL OF YOU WHO BELIEVE IN ME!! #underdog isn’t the worst it’s climbing to the top!! #doitfordallas #wwe #raw #womensdivision #doesntkillyoumakesyoustronger #confidence #begrateful