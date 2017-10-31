Dolph Ziggler Hypes Tonight’s Match, Flashback Friday Update, WWE RAW Top 10

Share this article:
  • Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Baltimore:

  • This week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will feature 22 years of Big Show.

  • Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following going into tonight’ 2 of 3 Falls Match against Bobby Roode on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, the winner will earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More