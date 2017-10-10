Emma on Asuka (Video), Bill Goldberg Appearing on TV Show, Mick Foley Auction

Share this article:

As noted, Emma vs. Asuka is now official for the WWE TLC pay-per-view after Emma won a Fatal 5 Way on RAW last night to be the one that faces The Empress of Tomorrow in her main roster debut. Below is post-RAW video of Emma talking to Mike Rome about how she’s sick of hearing about Asuka and seeing her highlight reels each week. Emma says she’s the one who started the women’s revolution and she’s the one we should be talking about every single week.

Bill Goldberg will be appearing on ABC sitcom The Goldbergs this coming Wednesday night, playing the brother of Coach Mellor. Adam Goldberg, creator of the show, is a longtime pro wrestling fan and has written a wrestling-themed episode in the past. Below is the synopsis for this week’s “Goldberg on The Goldbergs” episode:

“When coach Mellor tells Beverly about his strained relationship with his brother, she intervenes, prompting a face-off; Geoff and Erica struggle with their long-distance relationship.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be launching an auction to benefit the people of Puerto Rico on October 17th, to help with relief from recent hurricanes. Foley and daughter Noelle Foley have also donated money from recent appearances to the relief efforts. Foley noted on Twitter that Christian, Kevin Owens and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins are donating items to the auction:

THANKS @Christian4Peeps – we're going to have some great items from top stars when the #WrestlersForPuertoRico auction begins on October 17. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 8, 2017

Thank you @NoelleFoley & the dozens & dozens of fans at @4thWorldComics who helped us donate almost 3K to @Americares for #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/n6vyH3jyza — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 8, 2017

Very excited to announce that @FightOwensFight will be donating an item to the #WrestlersForPuertoRico auction, going live on October 17th. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 9, 2017

Very excited to have @WWERollins as part of the #WrestlersForPuertoRico auction – going LIVE on October 17. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 9, 2017

