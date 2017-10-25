Enzo Amore Retains, What Happened After WWE Tapings, Becky Lynch on Being Captain (Video)

Last night’s WWE 205 Live main event saw Kalisto get his TLC rematch from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Kalisto won by disqualification after Enzo kicked the referee into the ropes to crotch Kalisto from the top. The post-match segment saw Kalisto attack Enzo on the ramp until officials tried to separate them. Below are videos from the match and the post-match segment: