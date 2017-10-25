Final Spot Set for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” Fatal 4 Way (Photo), Updated Card

Share this article:

Nikki Cross won a Battle Royal on tonight’s WWE NXT episode to earn the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: WarGames” during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Houston.

The match will be Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Kairi Sane. The competitors joined NXT General Manager William Regal in the ring for a photo-op after the Battle Royal, as seen below:

Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston:

WarGames

Three teams to be announced

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Ab Contest

Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano

For spoilers on the Takeover card, click here.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More